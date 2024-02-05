Liquor Sale Banned for Three Days during Valentine's Day in Bengaluru

Bengaluru City District Collector Dayananda K.A. has declared a three-day ban on liquor sales in the city from February 14 to 17, 2024. This decision is in relation to the Karnataka Legislative Council Bengaluru Teachers Constituency By-election 2024, aiming to ensure fair elections and maintain peace. Teachers from seven assembly constituencies in Bangalore city district will participate in the election. The liquor ban, enforced from 5 pm on February 14 to 6 am on February 17, follows Rule 10 (b) of the Karnataka Excise Rules, 1967, and is authorized by Section 135(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. As a result, all liquor transactions are prohibited throughout the district during this period, and dry days have been officially declared.

For those who aren’t aware, seven assembly constituencies of Bangalore city will be exercising their vote to elect a new body. Yes, this includes – Yelahanka, Batarayanpur, Yeshavantpur, Dasarahalli, Mahadevpur, Bangalore South, and Anekal. Valentine's Day is globally celebrated as a day of love on 14th February every year. This is not just about showing love to someone special. It's about appreciating the wonderful feeling of love and all the happiness it brings. Despite the fact that Valentine's Day is on February 14, the excitement for the month of love begins in the week leading up to the seven days of love on February 7. These seven days of love include Rose Day (February 7), Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Promise Day (February 11), Hug Day (February 12), and Kiss Day (February 13).