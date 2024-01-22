List of Divine Ornaments Worn by Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla; Check Out What They Are

The much-anticipated Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony took place on Monday, January 22, in Ayodhya. The visuals of Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla were revealed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and other dignitaries. PM Modi performed the Pran Pratishtha rituals for Ram Lalla's idol.

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth, on Monday, issued a list of divine ornaments worn by Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. Adorning his grand abode, Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla radiates in divine ornaments and attire, presenting a vision of spirituality and tradition.

The Ram Temple trust, now on X (formerly Twitter), stated that the creation of these divine ornaments is based on extensive research and study following the descriptions of Shri Ram's scripturally appropriate splendour in texts such as the Adhyatma Ramayana, Valmiki Ramayana, Ramcharitmanas, and Alavandar Stotra. Following this research, and in line with the concept and direction of Shri Yatindra Mishra, these ornaments have been crafted by Shri Ankur Anand's institution, Harsahaimal Shiamlal Jewellers, Lucknow, as mentioned in a post by the trust.

Shri Ram Lalla Virajman is adorned in Banarasi fabric, featuring a yellow dhoti and a red pataka/ angavastram. These angavastrams are embellished with pure gold zari and threads, featuring auspicious Vaishnav symbols - Shankh, Padma, Chakra, and Mayur. Delhi's textile designer, Shri Manish Tripathi, who worked from Ayodhya Dham, played a key role in creating these garments, the trust further added.

Check the List of Ornaments Below:

Mukut: Crafted in North Indian tradition, the Mukut is made of gold and adorned with rubies, emeralds, and diamonds. In the very centre of the Mukut is an emblem of Surya Dev. On the right side of the Mukut, strands of pearls are intricately woven.

Kundal: Designed to complement the Mukut, these Kundal follow the same design and are adorned with peacock motifs. They are also embellished with gold, diamonds, rubies, and emeralds.

Kantha: Bhagwan's neck is graced by a crescent-shaped necklace intricately studded with gems. It features floral designs symbolising good fortune, with an image of Surya Dev at its centre. Crafted from gold and inlaid with diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, this necklace exudes divine splendour. Elegant strands of emeralds hang below, enhancing its majestic appearance.

Kaustubha Mani: Worn at the heart of Bhagwan is the Kaustubha Mani, decorated with a large ruby and diamonds. It is a scriptural tradition that Bhagwan Vishnu and his incarnations wear the Kaustubha Mani at their heart, hence its inclusion.

Padika: A necklace worn below the throat and above the navel, significant in divine ornamentation. This ornament is a five-stranded necklace made of diamonds and emeralds featuring a large, ornate pendant.

Vaijayanti or Vijayamala: This is the third and longest necklace, made of gold and intermittently studded with rubies. Worn as a symbol of victory, it depicts symbols auspicious to the Vaishnava tradition - the Sudarshana Chakra, Lotus, Shankh, and the Mangal Kalash. It is also decorated with flowers beloved to Devtas, including Lotus, Champa, Parijat, Kund, and Tulsi.

Kanchi/Kardhani: Adorned around Bhagwan's waist is a gem-studded waistband made of gold with natural elegance and decorated with diamonds, rubies, pearls, and emeralds. It also features small bells symbolising purity, with strands of pearls, rubies, and emeralds hanging from them.

Bhujbandh: Bhagwan wears armlets on both arms, studded with gold and precious stones.

Kangan: Beautiful gem-studded bangles are worn on both hands.

Mudrika: Rings adorned with gems and featuring dangling pearls are worn on both hands.

Chhada/Painjaniya: Bhagwan's feet are adorned with gem-studded anklets and toe rings, inlaid with diamonds and rubies, along with golden ankle bells. In Bhagwan's left hand is a gold bow adorned with pearls, rubies, and emeralds, while the right-hand holds a golden arrow.

Around Bhagwan's neck is a garland featuring colourful floral patterns crafted by a dedicated handicraft institution.

Bhagwan's forehead is adorned with a traditional auspicious tilak, created with diamonds and rubies.

Bhagwan's feet is a decorated lotus, under which a gold garland is arranged. Since Bhagwan is revered in the form of a five-year-old child (Shri Ram Lalla), traditional toys made of silver are placed before him. These include a rattle, elephant, horse, camel, toy cart, and a spinning top. Over Bhagwan's radiant halo, a resplendent golden umbrella is set.