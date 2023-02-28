Lithium reserves give India geo-political, economic advantage: Sulajja Motwani

Chennai, Feb 28 The finding of the 5.9 million tonnes of power metal lithium reserves in Jammu and Kashmir has significant geo-political and economic advantage for India, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solution Ltd told .

The Pune-based Kinetic group that rolled out the famous Luna moped and Kinetic Honda automatic scooters is now making electric vehicles

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor