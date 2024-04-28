“They Don’t Value the Lives of Our Daughters Like Neha...,” Says PM Modi on Karnataka Student Murder Case

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of bowing to the pressure of appeasement politics and not giving justice to the family of MCA student Neha, who was murdered on college campus. Addressing a huge gathering here, Prime Minister Modi stated, "Dekhiye unki himmat... Hubballi mein hamare ek beti ke saath jo college campus pe huwa, pura desh main bhuchal aa gaya ... uss beti ka parivar action ki maang karta raha. (Look at their courage... What happened with our daughter on a college campus in Hubballi shook the nation. Her family is demanding action... They don't value the lives of our daughters like Neha...They are worried about their vote bank...”

The Prime Minister further said, "Since the Congress government has come to power in Karnataka, the law and order situation in the state has become worrisome..."

"Here in Belagavi, what happened to an Adivasi woman, and what happened to Jain Muni Maharaj in the neighbouring city Chikkodi is shameful... These incidents had brought disrepute to the Karnataka state," he stated. "In the Bengaluru cafe blast case, the Congress government did not show any interest. Some leaders stated that it was a gas explosion. Why are you (Congress) trying to fool people? If you are not capable, leave the place,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The manifesto of the Congress reflects the mindset of the Congress. The whole country knows wherever the Congress comes into power, development halts and the same is happening in Karnataka. When the BJP government ruled the state, a big chunk of the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) came to the state. The situation has changed now. Jaha Congress ayegi, waha barbaadi layegi (wherever Congress comes, it brings destruction)", Prime Minister Modi said.

“Our’s is a country of small farmers. BJP and NDA have strengthened them through self-help groups and cooperatives,” he stated. He slammed the Congress government for stopping the Rs 4,000 allowance to the farmers given by the previous BJP government in the state.

