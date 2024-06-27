LK Advani Health Update: Veteran BJP Leader Discharged From AIIMS Delhi

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 27, 2024 02:49 PM2024-06-27T14:49:24+5:302024-06-27T14:52:40+5:30

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani has been discharged from AIIMS New Delhi. He left for his official residence ...

LK Advani Health Update: Veteran BJP Leader Discharged From AIIMS Delhi | LK Advani Health Update: Veteran BJP Leader Discharged From AIIMS Delhi

LK Advani Health Update: Veteran BJP Leader Discharged From AIIMS Delhi

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani has been discharged from AIIMS New Delhi. He left for his official residence after being admitted on Wednesday due to a sudden health issue. The 96-year-old BJP leader was conferred the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, earlier this year, along with four others. Advani served as the Deputy Prime Minister of India during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure.

Earlier, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda reached out to L.K. Advani's family and AIIMS officials regarding the veteran BJP leader's health condition. Nadda spoke with Advani's son Jayant and daughter Pratibha to get updates on his health. Additionally, he contacted AIIMS Director M. Srinivas for a detailed report.

Open in app
Tags :LK Advani HealthLk advaniAiims Delhibjp