Locals, foreigners celebrate Holi at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi

The locals and foreigners thronged in large numbers to celebrate the festival of Holi at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi.

People were dancing and spraying colours at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Foreigners from different countries such as Germany, Brazil and Japan were also seen celebrating the festival.

A German citizen who has travelled all the way to India spoke to ANI. "We have been in India for two weeks. We came to Varanasi to celebrate holi. Everyone here is celebrating holi. In the morning locals served us breakfast and they were nice towards us," he said.

Another German citizen who has travelled to India on this festival said, "We planned our travel according to the holi. Varanasi is the best place for Holi. People are so nice here."

A Brazilian citizen stated that she is having the best time of her life on this occasion.

"I am having the best time of my life. I was expecting so many colours and people are so happy they are dancing. I am blessed to be here," she said.

Nationwide celebrations are going on in the country and leaders from different political parties sent their best wishes on this occasion.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to send best wishes on the occasion of Holi.

"Best wishes for Holi. May the colours of joy and enthusiasm always shower in your life. Wishing you all a happy and colourful Holi!" PM Modi tweeted.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjunan Kharge also tweeted on this occasion.

"Holi celebrates the spirit of togetherness and inspires us to enjoy the diversity of colours. It is a festival to bring people together and strengthen their bond. Hearty greetings and best wishes to everyone on the joyous occasion of Holi." Kharge tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

