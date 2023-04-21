Locals in Arunachal's Tawang praise Modi govt for improved road connectivity, infrastructure works along border areas

Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 21 : To counter Chinese aggression on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India is rapidly doing infrastructural development works along the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Northeast Frontier state has witnessed fast-growing infrastructural development works in the past couple of years.

From road connectivity to mobile connectivity, the scenario of the bordering areas of Arunachal Pradesh has been dramatically changing and the local people are happy with the works executed by the both Centre and State government.

The Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh is a strategic location from India's security point of view.

Locals of the Tawang area said that the road connectivity of this region has been improved and lots of infrastructural development works along the bordering areas have been done after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government came to power.

Dawa Tashi, a local resident and secretary of Tawang city old market told that, now lots of development have done here compared to the previous period.

"After the Modi government comes to power, many infrastructural development works have been done. Earlier the condition of road connectivity was very worst, but now good roads have been made. The Modi government and the Pema Khandu-led state government have done lots of development works in the village and remote areas also," Dawa Tashi said.

Tilak Sharma, a resident of Tawang said that he has seen a lot of development in the region.

"There has been a lot of development compared to previous times. The road connectivity is now so good in the bordering areas," Tilak Sharma said.

To improve the mobile connectivity along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, the government has decided to install several new mobile towers in the bordering areas of Arunachal Pradesh and the government agencies are also engaging in several projects of road connectivity.

