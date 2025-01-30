Locals seek urgent action to protect temple in Gujarat's Chhotaudepur, hit streets

Chhotaudepur (Gujarat), Jan 30 After the Nakuleshwar Mahadev Temple was washed away in the 2022 floods in Gujarat's Chhotaudepur, the people fearing a similar fate for another temple in the area are now taking to the streets to draw the government's attention.

The people in the Sankheda area of the district on Thursday have hit the streets, demanding urgent action to protect the historic Arjunanath Mahadev Temple located on the banks of the Uchch River.

A delegation on January 27 submitted a memorandum to Mamlatdar and Resident Collector Shailesh Goklani, urging immediate intervention to safeguard the temple from potential collapse. The protesters highlighted that in 2022, the devastating floods of the Uchch River led to the destruction of the Nakuleshwar Mahadev Temple. Now, the Arjunanath Mahadev Temple, located precariously on the riverbank, faces a similar threat.

To amplify their demands, the residents have announced a Dhun programme (continuous religious chanting) on Thursday. Additionally, they declared a complete market shutdown in Sankheda on January 31 as a mark of protest.

“The Arjunanath Mahadev Temple stands on the banks of the Uchch River, near Sankheda, and was once accompanied by the Nakuleshwar Mahadev Temple. However, the floods of 2022 washed away the latter, leaving only Arjunanath Mahadev Temple, which is now at risk due to its precarious position on the riverbank.” sources shared.

Residents have urged authorities to take immediate measures to reinforce the temple’s foundation and prevent further erosion. They have warned that if no action is taken, the temple might collapse, similar to what happened to the Nakuleshwar Mahadev Temple. Local leaders and devotees have vowed to “continue their protest until concrete steps are taken to preserve the centuries-old temple, which holds significant religious and historical importance for the region.” a resident shared.

The Arjunanath Mahadev Temple is an important religious site in Chhotaudepur dedicated to Lord Shiva, known as Arjunanath, and is a place of great significance for the local community. It holds cultural, spiritual, and historical value for the region's people.

Historically, the temple is known for its ancient architecture and religious importance, attracting pilgrims from nearby areas. It is situated close to another renowned temple, the Nakuleshwar Mahadev Temple, which unfortunately was destroyed during the devastating floods of 2022, caused by the Ucchh River's overflow.

Chhotaudepur, a predominantly tribal district in eastern Gujarat, has over 75 per cent Scheduled Tribe (ST) population, with communities like the Rathwas, Bhils, Nayakas, and Tadvis forming a significant portion. Known for its Pithora paintings, Gher dance, and vibrant tribal festivals like the Kavant Fair, the region has a rich cultural heritage. Located in the Satpura range, it boasts dense forests, rivers, and the Jambughoda Wildlife Sanctuary.

Traditionally a Congress stronghold, the district has seen a growing influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in recent years, aligning with the party’s outreach to tribal voters. The region has been represented in both the Gujarat Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha, with parties focusing on issues like land rights, forest conservation, education, and employment for tribals.

