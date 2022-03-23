Lok Sabha adjourned till noon

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Congress MPs are protesting at the Gandhi statue in Parliament over the increase in the prices of LPG cylinder gas and petrol and diesel.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till noon on Wednesday following the ruckus created by the Opposition parties against rising cooking gas and fuel prices in the country.

This was the second consecutive day when the Upper House faced similar protest leading to adjournment. The House was adjourned twice on Tuesday too in the first half of the day over rising prices of fuel across the country.

In the first hike in four months, the fuel prices have been raised in India. Diesel and petrol prices have been hiked by 80 paise. It was in November when the country saw the last fuel price surge.

A litre of petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 96.21 and diesel will be sold at Rs 87.47 per litre.

The second half of the Budget session of Parliament began on March 14 and will conclude on April 8. The first half of the Budget session began on January 31 and concluded on February 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor