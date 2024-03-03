Lok Sabha Election 2024: ‘120 Harao, BJP Hatao’, Says SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav as He Reaches Patna to Attend 'Jan Vishwas Rally' - Watch

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav made a resounding call for political change as he arrived in Bihar's Patna to attend the 'Jan Vishwas Rally', on Sunday, March 3. Yadav said, "Combining seats of Uttar Pradesh (80 seats) and Bihar (40 seats), the slogan should be '120 harao, BJP hatao'.

RJD supporters gathered at the residence of former Bihar CM & RJD leader Rabri Devi ahead of the party's Jan Vishwas Rally in Patna. Former Bihar CM & RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was also present. Congress leader and Waynad MP Rahul Gandhi will also be participating in Rashtriya Janta Dal's (RJD) mega rally in Patna today.