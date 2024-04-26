Lok Sabha Election 2024: 2nd Phase Polling On 88 Seats Set To Be Held Today, Big Names Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor In Fray

The second phase of Lok Sabha elections in India is set to take place across 12 states and Union Territories, covering 88 constituencies. A total of 2633 nominations were filed for 89 parliamentary constituencies across 13 States and UTs. Following scrutiny, 1428 nominations were deemed valid. The voting for the 18th Lok Sabha began on April 19, with the results scheduled to be announced on June 4.

The states in Phase 2 include Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (3), Karnataka (14), Madhya Pradesh (7), Uttar Pradesh (8), West Bengal (3), Maharashtra (8), Rajasthan (13), Manipur (1), Kerala (20), Tripura (1), Jammu and Kashmir (1), and Assam (5).

Notable candidates in this phase include BJP's Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar facing off against Congress's Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram. Other key figures include actors Hema Malini and Arun Govil, senior BJP leader Tejasvi Surya, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Bhupesh Baghel, and Vaibhav Gehlot, son of Ashok Gehlot.