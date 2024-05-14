Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP Launches ‘Washing Machine Ka Kaala Jaadu’ Campaign

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unveiled its "Washing Machine Ka Kaalu Jaadu" campaign on Tuesday, aimed at raising awareness among the public about the country's current state, according to party officials. During the launch event, AAP's Delhi state convener, Gopal Rai, highlighted that the BJP is asserting its commitment to combat corruption in the upcoming elections.

"But we will tell people about the truth of these claims." he said. Opposition parties frequently employ the term "washing machine" to criticize the BJP's inclusion of individuals such as Ajit Pawar, Ashok Chavan, and Himanta Biswa Sarma, who have faced corruption allegations. Illustrating the functioning of this metaphorical machine, Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj highlighted that the BJP had conducted a six-month campaign accusing Himanta Biswa Sarma of involvement in the Saradha scam.

"But then he was inducted in the BJP and all his sins were washed away," he charged.

