Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP Will Be Part of Govt at Centre on June 4, Says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann confidently stated on Saturday that the AAP will be part of the government that will be formed at the Centre on June 4. He expressed his belief that the BJP would not exceed 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the "dictatorship's nemesis", a day after Kejriwal was granted interim bail.

"I had said it everywhere, Kejriwal is not a person but a thought. You can arrest a person but not a thought. Dictatorship's nemesis is Kejriwal," he said.

Also Read| Mamata, MK Stalin and Uddhav Thackeray Will Be in Jail if BJP Wins Lok Sabha Election 2024, Says Arvind Kejriwal (Watch).

Mann expressed gratitude towards the "revolutionary citizens of Delhi who stood by the party during challenging moments." He said the public's eagerness to hear Arvind Kejriwal's insights on the state and trajectory of the country's politics.

"We have to work hard. There are only 20 days left for polls. We have work for 18 hours as against 12 hours. The first three rounds of polls have revealed 400 par is not possible for Modi ji," said Mann. "You cannot win the elections by arresting the opposition leaders and sending the ED, CBI after them," he charged.

