Lok Sabha Election 2024: Amit Shah Urges Voters to Turn Out in Large Numbers for First Phase of Voting

Ahead of the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted and said it is a very important day today as the first phase of voting begins. He also urged people to vote as they have the power to create a developed society.

Amit Shah Said, "It is an important day today, as the first phase of voting is taking place in the country. I appeal to all the voters in this phase to vote in large numbers because every vote of yours has the power to create a secure, developed, and self-reliant India. Your vote is meant to determine the fate of a Lok Sabha or a candidate and shape a bright future for India..."

It is an important day today, as the first phase of voting is taking place in the country. I appeal to all the voters who are voting in this phase to vote in large numbers because every vote of yours has the power to create a secure, developed, and self-reliant India. Your vote… — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) April 19, 2024

He also appealed for first-time voters and said, "On the voting day, I appeal to all our first-time voters to turn out in large numbers and actively participate in the polling process. Let the power of your vote elect a government that will provide you with world-class education and opportunities to shape a better future. Also, inspire your friends, family members, and relatives to actively participate in voting."

On the voting day, I appeal to all our first-time voters to turn out in large numbers and actively participate in the polling process. Let the power of your vote elect a government that will provide you with world-class education and opportunities to shape a better future. Also,… — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) April 19, 2024

Voters in eight Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh are ready to vote in the first phase of general elections on Friday, April 19. Polling will take place from 7 am to 6 pm in Bijnor, Moradabad, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Nagina, Saharanpur, Rampur, and Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituencies spanning 9 districts. Among the 80 candidates contesting in these constituencies, seven are women. Kairana has the most candidates with 14, while Nagina and Rampur have the fewest at six each. The Election Commission of India has implemented extensive security measures to ensure fair and peaceful elections.