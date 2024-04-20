Lok Sabha Election 2024: Amit Shah's Poll Affidavit Reveals Rs 24,000 Cash in Wealth- Details Inside

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has officially entered the electoral fray for the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024 by submitting his nomination papers. He has chosen to contest from Gandhinagar, a stronghold constituency of the BJP, with the polling scheduled for the third phase on May 7. Expressing his reverence for the constituency previously represented by stalwarts like L K Advani and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Shah also commended the efforts of the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting their substantial contributions to the welfare of the people.

Amit Shah's nomination papers have sparked interest due to the revelations in his affidavit since its filing on Friday. According to the affidavit, Shah declared that he does not possess a personal vehicle and is engaged in farming as a business, alongside his role as a social worker. His sources of income encompass his salary as a Member of Parliament, rental income from property, revenue from farming activities, and dividends. Additionally, the affidavit disclosed that Shah is involved in three ongoing criminal cases.

What does the affidavit say?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remains without a personal vehicle.

His movable assets amount to ₹20 crore, while his immovable assets are valued at ₹16 crore.

Amit Shah still carries a debt of ₹15.77 lakh.

Cash holdings amount to only ₹24,164.

Shah possesses jewellery valued at ₹72 lakh, with purchases totaling ₹8.76 lakh.

His wife owns jewellery worth ₹1.10 crore, comprising 1620 grams of gold and 63 carat diamonds.

In the financial year 2022-23, Amit Shah's annual income stood at ₹75.09 lakh.

His wife's annual income is ₹39.54 lakh.

Amit Shah identifies his profession as agriculture and social work. He faces three registered cases.

Their income sources include an MP's salary, rental income from property, revenue from farming, and dividends.

His wife's movable assets are valued at ₹22.46 crore, with immovable assets worth ₹9 crore, along with additional movable assets worth ₹26.32 lakh.

On May 7, all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will undergo polling, coinciding with the third phase of the elections. Following this, the counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats nationwide is scheduled for June 4.