Lok Sabha Election 2024: Asaduddin Owaisi Calls for Quotas for Muslim Women, Highlights Low Representation in Parliament

Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of AIMIM, has advocated strongly for quotas aimed at increasing representation for Muslim women in Parliament. He has raised concerns over the notably low presence of female members from the minority community in the legislative body.

During an election rally in Bihar's Kishanganj, the only Lok Sabha constituency in the state with a Muslim majority, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi made this statement. This comes as AIMIM's provincial unit chief and MLA Akhtarul Iman contests in the constituency.

The BJP-RSS falsely accuse the AIMIM of being against women's participation in politics. As early as 2004, we had fielded a female candidate in Secunderabad. Peace be upon her, said Owaisi, referring to late leader Humera Aziz. Our point is since Independence, 17 Lok Sabha polls have been held in the country, but the number of Muslim women who became MPs has been just about 20. So why not reservations for Muslim women, he said.

Asaduddin Owaisi, an alumnus of Lincoln's Inn in London and prefers to be addressed as "barrister," reflected on an incident during his time in the Lok Sabha. He recalled facing ridicule when he moved an amendment to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam proposed by the Narendra Modi government. Owaisi recounted an exchange with Speaker Om Birla, who remarked on the lack of support for his amendment. Owaisi responded by saying, "Allah is with me".

The AIMIM has declared it will contest over a dozen Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, where the total number is 40.