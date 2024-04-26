Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ashok Gehlot and Vaibhav Gehlot Seek Ancestral Blessings Ahead of Polling

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress candidate Vaibhav Gehlot, running for the Jalore Lok Sabha seat, were observed seeking blessings from their ancestors before today's polling in Rajasthan. The electoral battle in Jalore is tightly contested between the BJP and Congress. While the Congress has put forward a prominent candidate in Vaibhav Gehlot, son of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the BJP has chosen a grassroots-level leader with humble beginnings.

Jalore has been under BJP's control for the last twenty years. The BJP first made inroads in 1989, breaking the long-held Congress stronghold, and maintained its dominance since then. In 2019, BJP's Devji Patel secured victory with a significant margin of 2,61,110 votes over Congress's Ratan Dewasi, garnering 56.76% of the total votes, while Dewasi secured 37.58%.