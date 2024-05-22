Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bihar BJP Expels Bhojpuri Singer Pawan Singh for Contesting Against NDA Candidate

Bihar's BJP has taken the decision to expel Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh from the party, following his decision to run as an independent candidate in the Lok Sabha elections, directly challenging the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) official nominee. Pawan Singh had previously declared his intention to contest from the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency as an independent candidate, leading to the party's disciplinary action against him.

Pawan Singh had earlier announced his decision to contest from Karakat Lok Sabha constituency as an Independent candidate.

Singh, declining the BJP's proposal to run as their candidate in the West Bengal Lok Sabha election, instead submitted his nomination papers as an independent candidate in his native Bihar on May 9. He filed his candidacy for the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency, where it's anticipated that former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha of Rashtriya Lok Morcha will be endorsed as the NDA nominee.

Previously selected by the saffron party for the Asansol constituency in West Bengal, Singh withdrew his candidacy amidst controversy surrounding certain songs of his that denigrated women.