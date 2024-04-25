Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bihar YouTuber Manish Kashyap Joins BJP in Presence of Manoj Tiwari

A youtuber from Bihar, Manish Kashyap, formally joined the BJP on Thursday, April 25, ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Kashyap joined the saffron party in presence of Manoj Tiwari and Anil Baluni at party headquters in New Delhi.

Earlier, Kashyap arrived in Delhi with BJP leader Manoj Tiwari. Previously, he had shown his intention to contest the Lok Sabha election 2024 from the West Champaran constituency.

YouTuber Manish Kashyap Joins BJP

There’s speculation that the BJP might offer him a significant responsibility or even a ticket as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC).

Kashyap faced legal action in the past when he was arrested by the police in a case related to the circulation of fake viral videos. He spent around 9 months in jail before his release. Despite this, he maintains a strong presence on YouTube with approximately 8.75 million subscribers, focusing on various social issues in Bihar for years.