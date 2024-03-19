Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Leader Vinod Tawde Reaches Private Hotel in Delhi To Meet Raj Thackeray (Watch Video)

BJP leader and National General Secretary Vinod Tawde reached a private hotel in Delhi on Tuesday, March 19, to meet Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, who arrived in the National Capital last night amid seat-sharing talks with NDA-led Mahayuti in Maharashtra ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

BJP Leader Vinod Tawde in Delhi:

#WATCH | BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde reaches a private hotel in Delhi to meet MNS chief Raj Thackeray. pic.twitter.com/3jnVTGA4ku — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

After the meeting, they both reached the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Thackeray arrived in Delhi late Monday amidst intense speculation about his party's potential pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

#WATCH | MNS chief Raj Thackeray and BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde reach the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/C72T9Plr39 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

Thackeray's primary agenda for his Delhi visit is reportedly to hold discussions with the BJP's top leadership, including a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This move comes at a crucial juncture as both parties are grappling with seat-sharing disputes ahead of the upcoming elections in Maharashtra.