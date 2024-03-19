Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Leader Vinod Tawde Reaches Private Hotel in Delhi To Meet Raj Thackeray (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 19, 2024 12:28 PM2024-03-19T12:28:37+5:302024-03-19T12:33:56+5:30

BJP leader and National General Secretary Vinod Tawde reached a private hotel in Delhi on Tuesday, March 19, to

BJP leader and National General Secretary Vinod Tawde reached a private hotel in Delhi on Tuesday, March 19, to meet Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, who arrived in the National Capital last night amid seat-sharing talks with NDA-led Mahayuti in Maharashtra ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

BJP Leader Vinod Tawde in Delhi:

After the meeting, they both reached the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Thackeray arrived in Delhi late Monday amidst intense speculation about his party's potential pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Thackeray's primary agenda for his Delhi visit is reportedly to hold discussions with the BJP's top leadership, including a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This move comes at a crucial juncture as both parties are grappling with seat-sharing disputes ahead of the upcoming elections in Maharashtra.

Tags :Lok Sabha Election 2024Lok Sabha Election 2024MaharashrtraMNSbjpVinod TawdeRaj Thackeray