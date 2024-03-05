Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur Accuses Media of Distorting Comments After Ticket Denial

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, the Lok Sabha MP representing Bhopal for the BJP, accused the media of distorting her remarks following her denial of renomination for the 2024 elections. She declined to address any inquiries from journalists regarding the matter.

Whatever we speak, you people show it in a distorted and twisted manner. I don’t like such things, neither earlier nor today. From today onwards, I will not speak to the media as you people have been defaming me for the last five years (after she became an MP) to raise your TRP ratings, Thakur told reporters.

Speaking to journalists who visited her residence seeking her response to reports in a section of the media alleging that she was denied a BJP ticket from Bhopal due to certain controversial remarks she made in the past, Hindutva activist Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur declined to offer clarification on the matter. Instead, she directed the media to refer to a video posted on her Facebook account following the BJP's decision on March 2 not to renominate her for the Lok Sabha seat in the Madhya Pradesh capital.

I have posted the original video on Facebook. That is the original video. By defaming me, you won’t be able to earn anything, the Lok Sabha member said, adding from today onwards she will not talk to journalists and whatever she wants to convey, she will use her own media for the purpose. In the video, Thakur is heard saying that the party is supreme, when talking about denial of ticket. In the last Lok Sabha polls, Thakur, in her maiden parliamentary election, had defeated Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh by a margin of over 3.64 lakh votes.



