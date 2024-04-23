Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Names Tashi Gyalson as Ladakh Candidate, Drops Sitting MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal

BJP on Tuesday, April 23, announced the candidature of Tashi Gyalson from Ladakh Constituency, replacing its current MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal from this seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Voting in Ladakh will take place in the fifth phase on May 20, 2024, and the result will be announced on June 4. Jamyang Tsering Namgyal defeated independent candidate Sajjad Hussain by a margin of 10,930 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

According to the reports, Gyalson is in a better position to maintain the BJP's hold over the seat, which also includes Muslim-majority Kargil.