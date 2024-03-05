Lok Sabha Election 2024: Code of Conduct May Come Into Force From This Day, Details Inside

Mumbai, March 5: The Election Commission of India may impose a code of conduct from March 14-15 regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to sources. The commission is expected to announce the dates of these elections soon. Similar to the 2019 elections, these polls could be conducted in seven phases.

What is a Code of Conduct?

The Election Code of Conduct is a set of guidelines established by the Election Commission of India to regulate the behavior of political parties, candidates, voters, and other key electoral stakeholders during elections. It consists of six chapters and 18 sections, serving as a model for all types of elections from local to parliamentary. This code aims to ensure that elections are conducted in a free, fair, impartial, transparent, and credible manner.

Purpose of Code of Conduct

