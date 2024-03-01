Lok Sabha Election 2024: Election Commission Warns Political Parties to Follow Model Code of Conduct

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India issued an advisory on Friday, March 1, to all political parties, candidates and Star Campaigners to maintain decorum and utmost restraint in public campaigning and raise the level of election campaigning to issue-based debate.

The poll body has also put the 'Star Campaigners' and candidates on a 'notice' in case of violations that followed the previously known methodologies during elections to avoid breaching the Model Code of Conduct. For the general election to the Lok Sabha and four state Legislative assemblies, all phases and geographical areas of the elections shall be the basis for determining repeat offences.

Read Full Advisory:

ECI issues advisory to political parties, candidates and Star Campaigners ahead of Lok Sabha elections, says “No appeal shall be made on the basis of caste/communal feelings of the electors.

It may be recalled that Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar recently emphasised that political parties should foster ethical and respectful political discourse that inspires rather than divides and promotes ideas instead of personal attacks. The Commission's proactive advisory now formally sets the stage for ethical political discourse, and cuts clutter in the 2024 General elections. Commission's methodical approach to MCC violations prepares ground for civilised campaigning in 2024 General Elections.

While acknowledging the need to keep a balance between freedom of expression and level playing field, the advisory noted that the Commission has been following a self-restrained approach since the previous few rounds of elections, presuming that its notice would serve as a moral censure to the candidate or star campaigner.

The orders issued by the Election Commission are carefully crafted to ensure minimal disruption to campaigning activities, rather than outright prohibitions. However, the objective to check on the level of discourse, using MCC notices in a judicious way, akin to a moral censure, may not be misunderstood and repeated in the next election cycle.

Additionally, the advisory has acknowledged that the evolving landscape of information technology and social media platforms has blurred the lines between pre-MCC and the 48-hour silence period, leading to the persistent circulation of content across multiple phases of campaigning and even unrelated elections.

The Commission has urged all the political parties, their leaders, and the contesting candidates to remain within the confines of the Model Code of Conduct and the legal framework. It has been emphasised that any genre of surrogate or indirect violation of MCC and surrogate means to plumate level of election campaign will be dealt with stern action by the Commission.