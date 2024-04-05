Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Party Releases List of 40 Star Campaigners for Uttarakhand (See Full List)

The Congress party released a list of 40-star campaigners on Friday for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand. Notable names included party president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, among others. The announcement was made by the party's general secretary KV Venugopal on Friday.

Congress releases a list of 40-star campaigners for Uttarakhand, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



Leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi among the campaigners. pic.twitter.com/P1j2PzWztY — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

Other prominent figures featured in the list are state party chief Karan Mahara, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The list also includes senior Uttarakhand leaders such as Harish Singh Dhami and Harak Singh Rawat.

Additionally, senior leaders like Salman Khurshid, Kumari Selja, Alka Lamba, Gurdeep Singh Sappal, Vikram Singh Negi, Pritam Singh, Bhuwan Chandra Kapri, Dr. Jeet Ram, and Dinesh Aggarwal have been named as star campaigners.

Here's the full list:

SI.No. Campaigners SI.No. Campaigners 1 Shri Mallikarjun Kharge 21 Shri Furkan Ahmed 2 Shri Rahul Gandhi 22 Shri Harish Singh Dhami 3 Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 23 Shri Madan Singh Bisht 4 Kumari Selja 24 Shri Vikram Singh Negi 5 Shri Jitendra Singh 25 Shri Adesh Singh Chauhan 6 Shri Salman Khurshid 26 Shri Gopal Singh Rana 7 Shri Gurdeep Singh Sappal 27 Ms. Anupama Rawat 8 Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu 28 Shri Khushal Singh Adhikari 9 Smt. Alka Lamba 29 Shri Sumit Hridayesh 10 Shri Amrinder Singh Raja Warring 30 Shri Ravi Bahadur 11 Shri Harish Rawat 31 Shri Virender Jati 12 Shri Karan Mahara 32 Shri Govind Singh Kunjwal 13 Shri Yashpal Arya 33 Dr. Jeet Ram 14 Shri Pritam Singh 34 Shri Mantri Prasad Naithani 15 Shri Bhuwan Chandra Kapri 35 Shri Harak Singh Rawat 16 Shri Qazi Nizamuddin 36 Shri Nav Parbhat 17 Shri Mayukh Mahar 37 Shri Dinesh Aggarwal 18 Shri Tilak Raj Behar 38 Shri Shoorveer Singh Sajwan 19 Ms. Mamta Rakesh 39 Ms. Mamta Rakesh 20 Shri Brahm Swaroop Brahmchari 40 Ms. Jyoti Rautela

On the same day, the Congress party released its manifesto for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi. The manifesto, titled 'Nyay Patra,' was unveiled by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and other party leaders.

The manifesto focuses on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay', and 'Hissedari Nyay.' It also outlines the party's guarantees and promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Noteworthy proposals in the manifesto include conducting a nationwide Socio-Economic and Caste Census and passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST, and OBC communities.

The Congress manifesto was developed through nationwide consultations and thousands of suggestions received via email and the party's 'Awaaz Bharat Ki' website.