Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Party Releases List of 40 Star Campaigners for Uttarakhand (See Full List)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 5, 2024 09:48 PM2024-04-05T21:48:45+5:302024-04-05T21:50:40+5:30

The Congress party released a list of 40-star campaigners on Friday for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand. Notable names included party president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, among others. The announcement was made by the party's general secretary KV Venugopal on Friday.

Other prominent figures featured in the list are state party chief Karan Mahara, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The list also includes senior Uttarakhand leaders such as Harish Singh Dhami and Harak Singh Rawat.

Additionally, senior leaders like Salman Khurshid, Kumari Selja, Alka Lamba, Gurdeep Singh Sappal, Vikram Singh Negi, Pritam Singh, Bhuwan Chandra Kapri, Dr. Jeet Ram, and Dinesh Aggarwal have been named as star campaigners.

Here's the full list:

SI.No.CampaignersSI.No.Campaigners
1Shri Mallikarjun Kharge21Shri Furkan Ahmed
2Shri Rahul Gandhi22Shri Harish Singh Dhami
3Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra23Shri Madan Singh Bisht
4Kumari Selja24Shri Vikram Singh Negi
5Shri Jitendra Singh25Shri Adesh Singh Chauhan
6Shri Salman Khurshid26Shri Gopal Singh Rana
7Shri Gurdeep Singh Sappal27Ms. Anupama Rawat
8Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu28Shri Khushal Singh Adhikari
9Smt. Alka Lamba29Shri Sumit Hridayesh
10Shri Amrinder Singh Raja Warring30Shri Ravi Bahadur
11Shri Harish Rawat31Shri Virender Jati
12Shri Karan Mahara32Shri Govind Singh Kunjwal
13Shri Yashpal Arya33Dr. Jeet Ram
14Shri Pritam Singh34Shri Mantri Prasad Naithani
15Shri Bhuwan Chandra Kapri35Shri Harak Singh Rawat
16Shri Qazi Nizamuddin36Shri Nav Parbhat
17Shri Mayukh Mahar37Shri Dinesh Aggarwal
18Shri Tilak Raj Behar38Shri Shoorveer Singh Sajwan
19Ms. Mamta Rakesh39Ms. Mamta Rakesh
20Shri Brahm Swaroop Brahmchari40Ms. Jyoti Rautela

On the same day, the Congress party released its manifesto for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi. The manifesto, titled 'Nyay Patra,' was unveiled by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and other party leaders.

The manifesto focuses on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay', and 'Hissedari Nyay.' It also outlines the party's guarantees and promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Noteworthy proposals in the manifesto include conducting a nationwide Socio-Economic and Caste Census and passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST, and OBC communities.

The Congress manifesto was developed through nationwide consultations and thousands of suggestions received via email and the party's 'Awaaz Bharat Ki' website.

Tags :Lok Sabha Election 2024Lok Sabha Election 2024congressuttarakhandRahul GandhiPolitics News