Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Party Releases List of 40 Star Campaigners for Uttarakhand (See Full List)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 5, 2024 09:48 PM2024-04-05T21:48:45+5:302024-04-05T21:50:40+5:30
The Congress party released a list of 40-star campaigners on Friday for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand. Notable names included party president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, among others. The announcement was made by the party's general secretary KV Venugopal on Friday.
Congress releases a list of 40-star campaigners for Uttarakhand, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024
Leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi among the campaigners. pic.twitter.com/P1j2PzWztY
Other prominent figures featured in the list are state party chief Karan Mahara, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The list also includes senior Uttarakhand leaders such as Harish Singh Dhami and Harak Singh Rawat.
Additionally, senior leaders like Salman Khurshid, Kumari Selja, Alka Lamba, Gurdeep Singh Sappal, Vikram Singh Negi, Pritam Singh, Bhuwan Chandra Kapri, Dr. Jeet Ram, and Dinesh Aggarwal have been named as star campaigners.
Here's the full list:
|SI.No.
|Campaigners
|SI.No.
|Campaigners
|1
|Shri Mallikarjun Kharge
|21
|Shri Furkan Ahmed
|2
|Shri Rahul Gandhi
|22
|Shri Harish Singh Dhami
|3
|Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
|23
|Shri Madan Singh Bisht
|4
|Kumari Selja
|24
|Shri Vikram Singh Negi
|5
|Shri Jitendra Singh
|25
|Shri Adesh Singh Chauhan
|6
|Shri Salman Khurshid
|26
|Shri Gopal Singh Rana
|7
|Shri Gurdeep Singh Sappal
|27
|Ms. Anupama Rawat
|8
|Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
|28
|Shri Khushal Singh Adhikari
|9
|Smt. Alka Lamba
|29
|Shri Sumit Hridayesh
|10
|Shri Amrinder Singh Raja Warring
|30
|Shri Ravi Bahadur
|11
|Shri Harish Rawat
|31
|Shri Virender Jati
|12
|Shri Karan Mahara
|32
|Shri Govind Singh Kunjwal
|13
|Shri Yashpal Arya
|33
|Dr. Jeet Ram
|14
|Shri Pritam Singh
|34
|Shri Mantri Prasad Naithani
|15
|Shri Bhuwan Chandra Kapri
|35
|Shri Harak Singh Rawat
|16
|Shri Qazi Nizamuddin
|36
|Shri Nav Parbhat
|17
|Shri Mayukh Mahar
|37
|Shri Dinesh Aggarwal
|18
|Shri Tilak Raj Behar
|38
|Shri Shoorveer Singh Sajwan
|19
|Ms. Mamta Rakesh
|39
|Ms. Mamta Rakesh
|20
|Shri Brahm Swaroop Brahmchari
|40
|Ms. Jyoti Rautela
On the same day, the Congress party released its manifesto for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi. The manifesto, titled 'Nyay Patra,' was unveiled by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and other party leaders.
The manifesto focuses on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay', and 'Hissedari Nyay.' It also outlines the party's guarantees and promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Noteworthy proposals in the manifesto include conducting a nationwide Socio-Economic and Caste Census and passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST, and OBC communities.
The Congress manifesto was developed through nationwide consultations and thousands of suggestions received via email and the party's 'Awaaz Bharat Ki' website.