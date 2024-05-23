Lok Sabha Election 2024: Delhi Metro to Commence Services at 4 am on Polling Day

Metro rail services will commence at 4 am on the day of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, scheduled for May 25, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Wednesday.

The decision was made to ensure convenient transportation for the staff deployed for election duty, Principal Executive Director of Corporate Communications at DMRC, Anuj Dayal said.

In a post on X, the DMRC said, "On the day of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on 25th May, 2024 (Saturday), the Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 04:00 AM so that the staff deployed for election duty can avail the facility."



"The metro trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all Lines from 4 am to 6 am. Subsequently, normal metro train services will resume and continue throughout the day," Dayal said.

On May 25, Delhi will be voting for the first time in Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha Elections. Delhi has seven Lok Sabha constituencies, including— Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi.

The Delhi Lok Sabha Election features a two-party contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alliance.

The BJP is running for all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, whereas, under the terms of their seat-sharing agreement, AAP is running for four Lok Sabha seats in New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, and East Delhi, while the Congress is running for three with North East Delhi, North West Delhi, and Chandni Chowk.