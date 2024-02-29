Lok Sabha Election 2024: DMK Finalises Seat-Sharing Agreement With CPI and CPI (M), Allocates Two Seats Each

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu has finalised its seat-sharing agreement for the Lok Sabha polls with the Left parties on Thursday, assigning two seats each to the CPI and CPI (M). An official statement from the DMK confirmed the finalization of the seat-sharing discussions and the resulting decision.

Under the leadership of M K Stalin, the DMK, which spearheads the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu, had previously allocated one seat each to its allies, the IUML and Kongu Desiya Murpokku Kazhagam (KMDK), for the forthcoming polls.

Interestingly, in the 2019 elections, the two Left parties contested from two seats each and emerged victorious. The CPI (M) secured representation from Madurai and Coimbatore, while the CPI had MPs from Tiruppur and Nagapattinam (SC).