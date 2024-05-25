Lok Sabha Election 2024: Election Commission Releases Absolute Number of Votes Polled So Far

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday released the absolute number of voters for all completed phases of the ongoing Lok Sabha Election 2024. This move comes in response to what the ECI describes as “false narratives” attempting to undermine the electoral process.

In an official press note, the ECI reiterated that the data of votes polled, which is shared on poll day with polling agents of all candidates through Form 17C, cannot be altered. The Commission emphasized that voter turnout data has always been available to candidates and the public via the Voter Turnout App.

“The Commission feels duly strengthened by the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s observations and verdict on the process of release of turnout data by the Election Commission of India. This brings upon the Commission a higher responsibility to serve the cause of electoral democracy with undeterred resolution,” the ECI stated.

This announcement follows the Supreme Court's decision on Friday, May 24, to refrain from issuing an interim order on a petition by the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). The petition sought a directive for the ECI to upload polling station-wise voter turnout data on its website within 48 hours of the conclusion of polling for each phase of the Lok Sabha elections.