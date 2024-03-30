Lok Sabha Election 2024: Former MLA Chiranjib Biswal Quits Odisha Congress

Former Congress MLA Chiranjib Biswal has announced his resignation from the party, a move that comes just ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections.

In a significant development, veteran leader Chiranjib Biswal has officially tendered his resignation from the Indian National Congress. Biswal submitted his resignation to the Odisha Pradesh Congress (PCC) president, Sarat Pattanayak.

Odisha | Congress former MLA Chiranjib Biswal quits the party ahead of Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections



(file photo) pic.twitter.com/DHiJJPpMrv — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress, read Biswal's resignation letter.

The Election Commission on March 16, announced the schedule for assembly polls in Odisha. Elections will be held in Odisha on May 13, 20, 25 and June 1, 2024. The counting of votes will take place on June 4, 2024 along with Lok Sabha Election results in all the states. The announcement of poll dates was made by Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar, along with Newly appointed election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu at a press conference here held at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi today. Of the four states, polling the Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.