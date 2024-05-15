Lok Sabha Election 2024: Grand Temples Will Be Built in Mathura and Kashi if BJP Wins 400 Seats, Says Himanta Biswa

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on Tuesday a bold promise, stating that should the BJP secure 400 seats, plans are underway to construct grand temples in Mathura and Kashi.

Addressing a public gathering in support of BJP candidate Harsh Malhotra in Laxmi Nagar, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated the BJP government had promised the Ram temple (in Ayodhya) and the government kept the promise. The BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled all the promises.

Sarma also suggested that the vice president should take suo motu cognisance of the incident involving AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence.

“There was an earlier allegation that a Delhi chief secretary was beaten by Kejriwal. Yesterday, he also thrashed a Rajya Sabha MP. I think the vice president, who is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, should take suo motu cognisance of how a chief minister can beat a Rajya Sabha MP,” Sarma said.