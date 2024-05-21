Lok Sabha Election 2024: I.N.D.I.A Bloc Is Coming to Power on June 4, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated on Tuesday that with each phase of the Lok Sabha elections, it is becoming clearer that the Narendra Modi government is on its way out and the INDIA bloc is coming to power on June 4.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that the INDIA bloc will provide a stable government for the country. "With each passing poll phase, it is becoming clearer that the Modi government is on its way out and the INDIA bloc will come to power on June 4," he said.

The chief minister alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath verbally attacked him during their election rallies in Delhi held on Monday.

Attacking Shah, he said, “You have been chosen by the prime minister as your heir, so you are showing arrogance. You have not become the prime minister yet.” “You said Kejriwal has no support in India and has more supporters in Pakistan. You can abuse me but do not curse the people of the country. If you curse the public, no one will tolerate it,” Kejriwal added.

The chief minister's response was prompted by a statement made by Shah during his rally a day prior, where he was canvassing for votes for his party's candidate in the South Delhi constituency, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.