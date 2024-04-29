Lok Sabha Election 2024: Lalu Prasad’s Daughter Rohini Acharya Files Nomination From Bihar’s Saran Seat

On Monday, Rohini Acharya, the daughter of RJD president Lalu Prasad, filed her nomination for the Saran Lok Sabha seat in Bihar. Prasad, along with his wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi, and his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap, among others, accompanied her during the filing process.

She has been campaigning in Saran over the last few days. Earlier in the day, while speaking to reporters in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav expressed confidence that his sister would garner wholehearted support from the voters of the constituency. The Saran Lok Sabha seat had been represented multiple times by the RJD chief until his disqualification in 2013 due to a conviction in a fodder scam case.

Tejashwi Yadav asserted, In addition to Saran, the 'Mahagathbandhan' is poised to secure victory in all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are fully aware that they are facing defeat in all the constituencies in the state.

I have said time and again that the Lok Sabha poll results in Bihar will be surprising. It will be completely in favour of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’. The PM has nothing to speak of the NDA’s work in Bihar in the last 10 years,” Yadav asserted. Saran will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20.