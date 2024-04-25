Lok Sabha Election 2024: Liquor, Drugs Worth Rs 23 Crore, 344 Unlicensed Arms Seized in Haryana

Since the initiation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on March 16, law enforcement agencies in Haryana have confiscated 344 unlicensed firearms and 633 cartridges, according to an official statement. Furthermore, they have also seized drugs, liquor, and unrecorded cash totaling over Rs 23 crore during the Lok Sabha election period.

Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal told PTI that out of 1,33,505 licensed weapons in the state, 81,000 have been deposited till Tuesday by people at respective police stations in compliance with the poll code.

Instructions have been issued to intensify surveillance along inter-state borders to prevent the smuggling of illicit liquor and similar contraband, he stated. Agarwal further mentioned that a total of Rs 23 crore worth of drugs, liquor, and untraceable cash have been seized in the state since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Among the confiscated items, liquor worth Rs 8.17 crore, drugs valued at Rs 8.02 crore, unrecorded cash amounting to Rs 4 crore, precious metals worth Rs 1.73 crore, and other miscellaneous items worth Rs 1.33 crore have been seized, he reported. Additionally, it's noted that the polling for all ten Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will take place during the sixth phase of the seven-phase elections, scheduled for May 25.