Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mahua Moitra To Campaign in Krishnanagar, Skip ED Summons Today

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra has announced her decision to prioritize campaigning in her Krishnanagar constituency this Thursday, opting to forgo the Enforcement Directorate summons requiring her presence for questioning at the ED office in New Delhi.

I will be out for campaigning in the Krishnangar constituency in the afternoon, she told reporters. Fresh summons were issued by the Enforcement Directorate to Mahua Moitra and Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani for interrogation regarding a case of contravening the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The 49-year-old Trinamool Congress leader had been summoned for questioning twice previously by the central agency. However, citing official duties, she did not appear and requested postponement of the notice. Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December for unethical conduct, has been renominated by her party from West Bengal's Krishnanagar seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In connection with the cash-for-query case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids on her premises on Saturday. This action followed the directive from the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, instructing the federal agency to investigate allegations made against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Moitra has firmly denied any involvement in wrongdoing.