Lok Sabha Election 2024: Maneka Gandhi Files Nomination From Sultanpur Seat

On Wednesday, BJP candidate Maneka Gandhi filed her nomination papers for the Sultanpur Lok Sabha seat. Gandhi led a vibrant roadshow to the collectorate, where she officially filed her candidacy in the presence of District Election Officer Krittika Jyotsna.

NDA ally NISHAD Party president Dr Sanjay Nishad and Apna Dal leader and cabinet minister Ashish Patel were with her at the time of the nomination filing.

Maneka Gandhi, aiming for a consecutive term in Sultanpur, faces an interesting political landscape as her son, Varun Gandhi, has been refused a ticket from Pilibhit. In Sultanpur, she will contend against Congress-backed SP candidate Ram Bhuwal Nishad and BSP’s Udraj Verma.

