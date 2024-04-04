Lok Sabha Election 2024: NCW Seeks CEC Action Against Randeep Surjewala Over Comment On Hema Malini

The National Commission for Women has issued a strong condemnation of the highly offensive remarks made by Randeep Surjewala, the remarks are extremely misogynistic and outrageous to the modesty of a woman. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has formally written to the Chief Election Commissioner, urging swift action against Surjewala and requesting an Action Taken Report within a three-day timeframe.

— NCW (@NCWIndia) April 4, 2024

Following Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's reported derogatory comments directed towards Hema Malini, he has come under fierce criticism from various political figures and parties.

Surjewala said that his "remarks were only about fixing responsibility and accountability for leaders in public life, whether it is Nayab Singh Saini or Khattar ji or myself". Sharing the video of his speech that stirred row, Surjewala posted, "I only said we have huge respect for Hema Malini because she is married to Dharmendra ji and is the daughter-in-law of our state.