Lok Sabha Election 2024: Haryana Women's Panel Issues Notice to Congress Leader Randeep Singh Surjewala Over Remarks on BJP MP Hema Malini

The Haryana State Commission For Women issued a notice to Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday, April 4, over his remarks against Bollywood actor and BJP MP Hema Malini.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has reportedly made some disparaging remarks against Hema Malini, after which he was scathing attacks from several political leaders and parties. However, Surjewala, in a post of X, claimed that his statement had been twisted out of context by the BJP IT cell.

The National Commission for Women issued a statement that it took suo moto cognisance of Surjewala's statement on Hema Malini.

pic.twitter.com/oqurNUWrmm — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

“National Commission for Women (NCW) strongly denounces the deeply offensive remarks made by Mr. Randeep Surjewala. The remarks are extremely misogynistic and outrageous to the modesty of a woman. Hon’ble Chairperson Rekha Sharma has formally written to the Chief Election Commissioner, urging immediate action against Mr Surjewala and requesting an Action Taken Report within 3 days,” the NCW's statement said.

Surjewala said that his "remarks were only about fixing responsibility and accountability for leaders in public life, whether it is Nayab Singh Saini or Khattar ji or myself". Sharing the video of his speech that stirred row, Surjewala posted, "I only said we have huge respect for Hema Malini because she is married to Dharmendra ji and is the daughter-in-law of our state.