Lok Sabha Election 2024: Nomination Filing Process Begins for 1st Phase Across 102 Constituencies in 21 States and UTs

The nomination process for 102 parliamentary constituencies spanning 21 states and Union territories, slated for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, commenced on Wednesday with the release of a notification.

As per the notification issued by the Election Commission on behalf of the President, March 27 is the deadline for filing nomination papers. However, due to a festival, March 28 has been designated as the final date for submitting nominations for Lok Sabha seats in Bihar participating in the first phase. In this phase, voting will occur in four out of Bihar's 40 constituencies.

These constituencies include 39 seats in Tamil Nadu, 12 in Rajasthan, eight in Uttar Pradesh, six in Madhya Pradesh, five each in Assam, Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand, four in Bihar, three in West Bengal, two each in Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Meghalaya, and one each in Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tripura, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Chhattisgarh.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the much-awaited Lok Sabha polls 2024. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19. Votes will be counted on June 4, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on March 16.

ECI chief Rajiv Kumar made the announcement at a press conference held at Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi. The General Elections are scheduled to be conducted in multiple phases across the country. Counting votes will take place on June 4, marking the culmination of the electoral process. The electorate comprises 46 crore males, 41 crore females, 1.8 crore young voters, 19.74 crores aged between 20 and 29, 88.4 lakh persons with disabilities (PWD), 48,000 transgender individuals, 82 lahks aged 85 plus, and 2.2 lahks above 100 years old.