Lok Sabha Election 2024: Over 65% Favor PM Modi, No Comparisons With Rahul Gandhi, Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday, April 30, said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is not comparable to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The country's people want him to be the PM for the third term.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Maharashtra Deputy CM said, "More than 65% of people of the country say that they want PM Modi to be the PM...Everyone was taking the name of Nitish Kumar in 2019. But Nitish Kumar is now with PM Modi. Right now no such name is there...You cannot compare Rahul Gandhi with PM Modi."

Country Want PM Modi: Maharashtra Deputy Ajit Pawar

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar further stated that when he asked PM Modi about the first phase and second phase of polling, the Prime Minister said that there was a good response from the public.

"People are responding well and PM Modi is telling everyone why they should vote for us (NDA). The atmosphere is good…people have decided to make PM Modi the PM for the third time," said Pawar.

"This is not a compulsion or compromise. I always think about development. Who is developing the country today? It is PM Modi. I have worked against him in 2014 and 2019 but if you see today, PM Modi also said yesterday that we have done the same amount of work in one year as was done in the 10 years of Manmohan Singh. He also worked for the upliftment of the poor people...In the last 10 years, no one has made even a single allegation against PM Modi," said Maharashtra Deputy CM on his decision to join NDA.

Ajit Pawar on Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra

When asked about the formation of the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections, he said that the decision was taken for the development of the state.

"Everyone has taken this decision together and it was taken not to make themselves ministers but for development. I am saying again and again that everyone has taken this decision for development," Pawar said.