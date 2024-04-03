Lok Sabha Election 2024: PDP Will Not Contest Polls Under the INDIA Alliance, Says Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday, April 3, said her Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) will not contest Lok Sabha elections under the INDIA alliance. Mufti said the National Conference (NC) has left the PDP with no other option other than to contest the polls on the three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir Valley.

Her statement comes after the Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference fielded its leader, Mian Altaf, from the Anantnag-Rajorui Lok Sabha constituency, a seat PDP was expecting to fall in its kitty.

"They (NC) have left us no option other than to field candidates and contest the elections," Mufti told reporters.

Mehbooba Mufti Speaking to Media:

Jammu and Kashmir: Former CM Mehbooba Mufti says, "PDP will not contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024 under the INDIA alliance." pic.twitter.com/17BdjpHTFF — IANS (@ians_india) April 3, 2024

Mufti said the need of the hour for the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir was to remain united after the Centre revoked the erstwhile state's special status in August 2019.

Youth are in jails, we cannot raise our voices, even the family members of employees cannot say anything. There is an atmosphere of oppression here. So, in such an atmosphere, it is imperative for us to stand united," she said.