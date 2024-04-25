Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2: Polling on April 26 for 89 Seats in 13 States

On Friday, the second phase of Lok Sabha polls is set to take place, encompassing 89 seats across 13 states. Among the candidates vying for election is Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is aiming for a consecutive term representing Wayanad in Kerala.

During this phase, all 20 seats in Kerala will undergo voting, alongside 14 out of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, 8 seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, 7 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Bihar, 3 seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 1 seat each in Manipur, Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 1206 candidates with four from Outer Manipur constituency will contest elections in this phase, campaigning for which ended Wednesday evening.

The Lok Sabha elections of 2024 are underway in seven phases. Phase one wrapped up on April 19, with phase two scheduled to commence on April 26. Subsequent phases are slated for May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, respectively.

In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, comprising five seats, voting will be conducted gradually for each seat across the first five phases. Additionally, Ladakh's singular seat will undergo polling specifically in the fifth phase, scheduled for May 20.



