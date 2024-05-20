Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 5: 57.47% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 7 PM, West Bengal Leads with 73%
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 20, 2024 08:26 PM2024-05-20T20:26:18+5:302024-05-20T20:26:45+5:30
Lok Sabha Election 2024: The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 witnessed a significant voter turnout across several ...
Lok Sabha Election 2024: The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 witnessed a significant voter turnout across several states and union territories, with voters in 49 constituencies casting their ballots to decide the fates of 695 candidates. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), a total voter turnout of 57.47% was recorded in this phase till 7 PM.
#LokSabhaElections2024 | 57.47% voter turnout recorded in the fifth phase of elections.— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024
Bihar- 52.60%
Jammu & Kashmir- 54.49%
Jharkhand- 63.00%
Ladakh-67.15%
Maharashtra- 48.88%
Odisha- 60.72%
Uttar Pradesh-57.79%
West Bengal- 73.00% pic.twitter.com/lhXLcYiBC8
Among the states and union territories that participated in Phase 5 were Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
Here is a breakdown of the voter turnout state-wise:
- Bihar: 52.60%
- Jammu & Kashmir: 54.49%
- Jharkhand: 63.00%
- Ladakh: 67.15%
- Maharashtra: 48.88%
- Odisha: 60.72%
- Uttar Pradesh: 57.79%
- West Bengal: 73.00%