Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: Country Witnessing Storm of Change, Says Rahul Gandhi

As polling commenced in 49 constituencies for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remarked on Monday that there is a discernible determination among the populace to safeguard the Constitution and democracy. He asserted that the country is witnessing a storm of change.

The fifth phase of voting encompasses 49 constituencies across six states and two union territories, where the electoral fortunes of numerous prominent leaders, including Gandhi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, will be determined.

आज पांचवें चरण का मतदान है!



पहले चार चरणों में ही यह साफ हो गया है कि जनता संविधान और लोकतंत्र की रक्षा के लिए खड़ी हो गई है और भाजपा को हरा रही है।



नफ़रत की राजनीति से ऊब चुका यह देश अब अपने मुद्दों पर वोट कर रहा है।



युवा नौकरी के लिए, किसान MSP और कर्ज़ से मुक्ति के लिए,… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 20, 2024

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Today is the fifth phase of voting! In the first four phases itself, it has become clear that people have stood up to protect the Constitution and democracy and are defeating the BJP." “The people are fighting this election along with INDIA (bloc) and there is a storm of change in the country,” the former Congress president said.