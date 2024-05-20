Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: Polling Begins in 49 Constituencies Across 8 States and Union Territories

Voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has commenced, with polling taking place in 49 constituencies across 8 states and Union Territories (UTs) today. Additionally, simultaneous polling is being conducted in 35 Assembly constituencies in Odisha.

In the fifth phase of the elections, polling is scheduled to take place in Jharkhand (3), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), Bihar (5), Maharashtra (13), West Bengal (7), Ladakh (1), and Jammu and Kashmir (1). With the conclusion of voting in 49 constituencies on Monday, a total of 428 seats out of the Lok Sabha's 543 will have been contested in the elections that commenced on April 19.

In the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the electoral fate of several prominent leaders hangs in the balance. Notable figures such as former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, as well as former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, await the outcome of the polls.

Following the conclusion of this phase, voting will have been completed for 430 seats. The sixth and seventh phases are scheduled for May 25 and June 1 respectively. With the elections being conducted over seven phases, they are set to conclude on June 1. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4.