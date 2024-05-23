Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase 5 Final Voter Turnout at 62.2%

As of the conclusion of the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday evening, voter turnout has been recorded at approximately 62.2 percent. With this phase completed, voting has now taken place in 25 states and Union Territories, covering 428 constituencies. The ongoing Lok Sabha elections have two more phases remaining, scheduled for May 25 and June 1.

In the corresponding phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the voter turnout was recorded at 64.16 percent, with 51 seats across seven states going to the polls. According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout in the fourth phase of the current elections stood at 69.16 percent, which is 3.65 percentage points higher than the turnout in the same phase of the 2019 parliamentary elections.

The updated voter turnout figures for the third phase of polling in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections stand at 65.68 percent, compared to 68.4 percent in the third phase of the 2019 elections. In the second phase of the 2024 elections, the turnout was recorded at 66.71 percent, down from 69.64 percent in the second phase of the 2019 polls. In the first phase of the current general elections, a turnout of 66.14 percent was recorded, whereas the turnout in the first phase of the 2019 elections was 69.43 percent.