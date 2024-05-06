Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi To Address Two Rallies in Odisha Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down here Sunday evening to spearhead the BJP's campaign for its candidates on Monday, according to officials. Welcoming him at the Biju Patnaik International Airport were senior BJP leaders, including the party's Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi.

Modi was seen flashing a lotus symbol to people who were standing on both sides of the road connecting the airport with Raj Bhavan. He is likely to visit Shree Lingaraj temple in the city on Monday morning, sources said.

On Monday, the Prime Minister is slated to deliver speeches at two election gatherings in Berhampur and Nabarangpur, as per Sarangi. Additionally, she mentioned that Modi is set to return to Odisha on May 10, where he will conduct a roadshow. On May 11, he will address another election rally in Bolangir, she added.

Modi arrived at the state capital hours after BJP president J P Nadda left the city after releasing the party’s manifesto ahead of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections to be held between May 13 and June 1.

