Lok Sabha Election 2024: Popular Odia Filmstar Akash Das Nayak Joins BJP (Watch)

The renowned Odia filmstar and former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA, Akash Das Nayak, made a significant political move by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This pivotal event unfolded at the BJP headquarters in Bhubaneswar, where Akash Das Nayak formalized his association with the BJP in the presence of Odisha BJP state president Manmohan Samal.

Akash Das Nayak, an Ollywood superstar, took a decisive step on Saturday by resigning from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). His departure from the party came alongside an expression of discontentment with the party's operations and functioning.

#WATCH | Odisha: Popular Odia filmstar and former BJD MLA Akash Das Nayak joined BJP in the presence of Odisha BJP state president Manmohan Samal, at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar. (31.03) pic.twitter.com/uR5jsX86Oq — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2024

Akash Das Nayak said, I have joined BJD for the development of the people of Odisha, to fulfill the vision of Viksit Bharat of PM Modi and for the development of my constituency, Korei. In 2019, I did not get the ticket, but still I worked honestly. After working for BJD for 10 years, I have taken this decision. I have taken this decision on the advice of my supporters and seniors.

Akash Das Nayak, having secured victory in the Korei assembly seat on the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) ticket during the 2014 election, notably abstained from contesting in the subsequent 2019 polls. Subsequently, the state government entrusted him with the responsibility of chairing the 'Mo College' program.

Notably, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) emerged as the dominant party, securing 20 out of the 21 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a single seat.