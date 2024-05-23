Lok Sabha Election 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Holds Roadshow for Kumari Selja in Haryana (Watch)

On Thursday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took charge of a roadshow aimed at rallying support for party candidate Kumari Selja ahead of the May 25 Lok Sabha election in Haryana. Joined by Selja and former Haryana minister Kiran Choudhary, Priyanka stood in an open vehicle, waving to the crowds throughout the hour-long procession.

Haryana: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi holds a roadshow in Sirsa pic.twitter.com/Kv36dDWqtX — IANS (@ians_india) May 23, 2024

It was her first such election outing in Haryana. Holding party flags, Congress workers raised slogans 'Congress party Zindabad' and showered flower petals on her.

This event unfolded just hours before the conclusion of campaigning for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Kumari Selja, a prominent Dalit leader representing the Congress in Haryana, stands in electoral competition against BJP's Ashok Tanwar. Notably, both Selja and Tanwar have previously served as presidents of the Haryana Congress during their respective tenures within the party.