Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rashtriya Lok Dal's National Vice President Shahid Siddiqui Resigns from Party

Shahid Siddiqui, the National Vice President of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), announced his resignation from the party on Monday, just before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Yesterday I have sent my resignation letter from the membership of Rashtriya Lok Dal and the post of National Vice President to National President Shri Jayant Singh. Today, when India's Constitution and democratic structure are in danger, remaining silent is a sin. I am grateful to Jayant ji but with a heavy heart I am forced to distance myself from RLD. India's unity, integrity, development and brotherhood are dear to all. It is the responsibility and duty of every citizen to save it, Shahid Siddiqui posted on X.

We have worked together for 6 long years and have respect for each other. I, for one, look upon you more as a younger brother than a colleague. We have stood shoulder to shoulder on significant issues and at creating an atmosphere of brotherhood and respect… — shahid siddiqui (@shahid_siddiqui) April 1, 2024

We have worked together for 6 long years and have respect for each other. I, for one, look upon you more as a younger brother than a colleague. We have stood shoulder to shoulder on significant issues and at creating an atmosphere of brotherhood and respect among different communities. No one can doubt your commitment to secularism and the Constitutional values we both cherish. From the time of your late grandfather, Bharat Ratna Choudhary Charan Singhji, your late father Ajit Singhji and yourself—all of you, as indeed the party you created have stood for these values, he further tweeted.

कल मैं ने राष्ट्रीय लोक दल की सदस्यता और राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष की पोस्ट से अपना तियागपत्र राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री जयंत सिंह जी को भेज दिया है । आज जब भारत के संविधान और लोकतांत्रिक ढाँचा ख़तरे मैं है ख़ामोश रहना पाप है । मैं जयंत जी का आभारी हूँ पर भारी मन से आरएलडी से दूरी बनाने… — shahid siddiqui (@shahid_siddiqui) April 1, 2024

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for the much-awaited Lok Sabha polls 2024. The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19. Votes will be counted on June 4, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on March 16.