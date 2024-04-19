Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Casts His Vote in the First Phase of Elections in Tamil Nadu

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, the renowned spiritual leader, exercised his voting right during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. With his participation, Sadhguru emphasized the importance of civic duty and active engagement in the electoral process among citizens. All 39 parliamentary seats of Tamil Nadu went to polls on April 19 as part of the extensive seven-phase election process, with results expected on June 4. The political landscape was charged, with the DMK-led alliance aiming to replicate its success from 2019, while the BJP focused its efforts after forming alliances and conducting vigorous campaigns. The elections held particular importance for the AIADMK, which severed ties with the BJP-led NDA in September the previous year.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev casts his vote for the first phase of #LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/fKunBvJAzd — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2024

In the 2019 elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance secured a landslide victory, clinching 38 out of 39 seats. The BJP, historically limited to a few seats in the state, aims to make significant strides this time. In 2019, it failed to secure any seats, with its ally AIADMK managing to win just one seat, Theni, by a narrow margin of 6.2%.The BJP is contesting on 23 seats, while its smaller allies will compete for the remaining 16. The DMK-Congress alliance has agreed to field candidates on 22 and 9 seats, respectively, as per their seat-sharing arrangement.